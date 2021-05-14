Meng endorses Queens Borough President Donovan Richards for reelection

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Congresswoman Grace Meng on Friday, May 14, endorsed Queens Borough President Donovan Richards’ bid for reelection.

Meng called Richards as an “extraordinary leader” who fights every day to make life better for Queens residents.

“In just his first few months in office, he has traveled throughout our great borough, meeting with residents from across many different communities, and doing all he can to make Queens the best that it can be,” Meng said. “He has worked tirelessly to help hardworking families, assist small businesses, expand affordable housing, and has strongly stood in solidarity with the Asian American community in our fight against the rise in hate and violence.”

As they work to move past the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Meng, it is critical to have Richards leading the borough to ensure recovery and to get Queens back on its feet again.

“I look forward to continuing working with him for many years to come,” Meng said.

In response to Meng’s endorsement, Richards hailed the congresswoman as a “dedicated, trailblazing public servant,” for Queens, and said he is incredibly grateful for her “leadership, partnership and support” for his campaign.

“Over the past year, Congresswoman Meng has fought for the stimulus payments, PPP loans, vaccine and testing sites, and federal funding that have helped so many Queens residents through the crisis,” Richards said. “She sponsored the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act to combat anti-Asian hate, and here in Queens, she’s helped victims, raised awareness, and marched in support of our Asian communities. She is a great asset to our borough, and I’m excited to keep working with her.”

Richards was first elected as Queens Borough President in November 2020, and took office in December.

In just a few months on the job, Richards has expanded access to the COVID-19 vaccine, including opening the CitiField vaccination site and securing $17.5 million to help struggling small businesses. He has also hosted food and PPE distribution events serving thousands of Queens residents.

Under Richards, the modernization of the community board process with online applications resulted in a 56 percent increase in responses and a more diverse applicant pool. Additionally, Richards has broken ground on thousands of new units of affordable housing and recognized the Queens Solid Waste Advisory Board to work on environmental justice initiatives.

Richards has been endorsed by Congressman Gregory Meeks, Council members Costa Constantinides, Daniel Dromm, and Helen Rosenthal; Assembly Member Catalina Cruz; the Queens Democrats; 1199 SEIU and New York State Nurses Association; UFT and CSA; CWA District 1 and Local 1180; Central Labor Council; Hotel Trades Council; NY Immigration Coalition action; Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Votes PAC; 504 Democratic Club; Stonewall Democratic Club of NYC; Lesbian & Gay Democratic Club of Queens; and Jim Owles Liberal Democratic Club.