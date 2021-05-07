NewYork-Presbyterian Queens earns four stars for providing quality care to patients

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in Flushing has achieved four stars from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), becoming the only hospital in the borough to achieve ranking in quality, patient safety and outcomes.

Jaclyn Mucaria, president of NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, said that teamwork and commitment to safety and quality helped the hospital to achieve the four star status.

“We obtained four star status with the diligent work and leadership of our staff, across various departments and levels of clinical care,” Mucaria said. “We are incredibly thankful and grateful for the partnership of our staff. For our patients, this means that they continue to receive the top level of care in the borough of Queens and do not have to leave the borough for excellent care.”

NewYork-Presbyterian Queens is a community teaching hospital affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine, serving Queens and metro New York residents.The 535-bed tertiary care facility provides services in 14 clinical departments and numerous subspecialties. Annually, 15,000 surgeries and 4,000 infant deliveries are performed at NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, according to its website.

With its network of affiliated primary, multi-specialty care physician practices and community-based health centers, the hospital provides approximately 162,000 ambulatory care visits and 124,000 emergency service visits annually. The hospital is verified as a Level I Trauma Center by New York State and by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). A Level I verification is the organization’s highest distinction.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) is a federal agency in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that administers the medicare program and works in partnership with state governments to administer medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and health insurance portability standards.

The agency is also responsible for the administrative and simplification standards from the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), quality standards in long-term care facilities (nursing homes) through the survey and certification process, and clinical laboratory quality standards under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA).