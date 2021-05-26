Police searching for Bayside burglar who allegedly stole from several Bell Boulevard shops

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are on the lookout for a suspect who allegedly burglarized several businesses along Bell Boulevard in Bayside.

The three incidents happened during the early hours of Monday, May 17, according to law enforcement sources from the 111th Precinct.

At around 1:13 a.m., the suspect forced open the entrance of Nippon Cha restaurant at 39-34 Bell Blvd. Once inside, he destroyed numerous items in the establishment and left, according to authorities.

Next, the burglar headed toward J Fresh Flowers, located at 35-15 Bell Blvd., at around 1:30 a.m. Police reported that the suspect forcibly entered the front door and proceeded to remove a cellphone and power tool.

The suspect then made his way to Whitestone Plumbing Supply, located at 36-30 Bell Blvd. At around 1:50 a.m., the man broke the shop’s front door and reportedly removed eight power tools, police said.

Law enforcement sources did not provide a description of the suspect but surveillance footage shows that he was last seen wearing a dark-colored mask, a light-colored T-shirt and a vest.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.