QNS Weekender: 12 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The forecast for the weekend might be less than perfect, but there are tons of things to do this weekend for those who still wish to venture out or stay in.

Queens County Farm Museum is having its seasonal farm stand, and this weekend is the last chance to get asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Astoria Park is hosting its weekly Movies in the Park series and is showing “Toy Story 4” this weekend. And for those who want to celebrate Memorial Day, head to College Point for a car parade to show respect for the men and women in the military.

In celebration of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, watch some animated shorts made by Asian creators and co-hosted by Flushing Town Hall and Crazy Talented Asians and Friends or head to Flushing Meadows Corona Park to learn about Asian contributions to the 1964 World’s Fair.

For these events and more, check out our list of 12 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, MAY 28

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm Museum): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., May 28.

“To Hold Water” (Flux Factory): This is a solo exhibition from artist Anika Todd, which considers the paradox of ownership. Email maya@fluxfactory.org for appointments. 39-31 29th St., Long Island City. fluxfactory.org. Free. Friday, May 28 from 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday to Monday, May 29 to May 31 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Movies on the Waterfront – “Toy Story 4” (Astoria Park): This week, the Central Astoria Local Development Coalition Inc. is showing “Toy Story 4” the latest installment in the Pixar franchise. The film introduces Forky, a homemade toy made from a spork, and brings back the beloved characters of Woody, Buzz and the rest of the gang. When Forky disappears, the toys go on a mission to find him and bring him home. Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:15 p.m., May 28.

SATURDAY, MAY 29

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm Museum): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., May 29 to Aug. 1, 2021.

Litter Ambassadors May 1 (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in May. Seuffert Bandshell Parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., May 29.

Nature Exploration (Bayswater Park): The Urban Park Rangers are leading this nature exploration of Bayswater Park this weekend. Participants will get to discover all the facets of the “unusual” coast environment, which includes elements of shoreline, maritime forests and more. Bay 32nd Street and Beach Channel Drive in Bayswater Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 2 p.m., May 29.

Crazy Talented Asians & Friends Animation Shorts “Celebrating APA Heritage Month, Frame by Frame” (Flushing Town Hall): In celebration of APA Heritage Month, Flushing Town Hall and Crazy Talented Asians & Friends are presented a slate of curated animated short films. Out of the 26 total short films, only some will be screened due to time restraints. RSVP here. Virtual on Flushing Town Hall’s YouTube channel. flushingtownhall.org. Donation will be accepted at GoFundMe.com. 6 p.m., May 29.

SUNDAY, MAY 30

Compost & Farm Site Tour (Queens Botanical Gardens): Garden staff will lead an informational tour of the QBG mid-scale composting facility and learn to compost, techniques to process food scraps and the macro-organisms hard at work making compost. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Free with Garden admission. 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., May 30.

Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month – Asian Pavilions of the 1964 World’s Fair (Flushing Meadows Corona Park): Since May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Urban Park Rangers will discuss how some countries in Asia participated in the 1964 World’s Fair. Highlights include stories from inside the park’s pavilions and gifts from Asia that still exist in the park today. Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 12 p.m., May 30.

Litter Ambassadors May 2 (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in May. Seuffert Bandshell Parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., May 30.

Memorial Day Car Parade (College Point): To celebrate and honor service men and women this Memorial Day, the College Point community is hosting a car parade this weekend. Parade participants should meet at 28th Street and will make their way down College Point Boulevard to MacNeil Park. qns.com. Free. 2 p.m., May 30.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.