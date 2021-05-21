WEBINAR: A chat with experts on your child’s asthma and allergies

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As trees, shrubs and flowers start their annual bloom, it’s quite the sight for the eyes — but hidden dangers may await your child in the form of allergies and asthma.

Schneps Media is hosting a webinar where experts discuss seasonal allergies and asthma symptoms in children, and when to make an appointment with a specialist.

Speakers will include Kalliope Tsirilakis, M.D., director of the Pediatric Asthma Center and Pediatric Pulmonology and assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill-Cornell Medical College, as well as Perdita Permaul, M.D., FAAAAI, FAAP, assistant professor of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and pediatric allergist and immunologist.

The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. Click the link below to register:

This webinar is sponsored by New York Presbyterian Queens.