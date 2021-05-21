Quantcast
WEBINAR: A chat with experts on your child’s asthma and allergies

As trees, shrubs and flowers start their annual bloom, it’s quite the sight for the eyes — but hidden dangers may await your child in the form of allergies and asthma.

Schneps Media is hosting a webinar where experts discuss seasonal allergies and asthma symptoms in children, and when to make an appointment with a specialist.

Speakers will include Kalliope Tsirilakis, M.D., director of the Pediatric Asthma Center and Pediatric Pulmonology and assistant professor of clinical pediatrics at Weill-Cornell Medical College, as well as Perdita Permaul, M.D., FAAAAI, FAAP, assistant professor of pediatrics at Weill Cornell Medicine and pediatric allergist and immunologist.

The webinar will take place at 9 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. Click the link below to register:

REGISTER

This webinar is sponsored by New York Presbyterian Queens.

