Police search for two men suspected in Woodhaven shooting

Police from the 102nd Precinct are looking for two men in connection with a shooting in broad daylight on Tuesday, June 15, in Woodhaven.

A man was wounded at the corner of Jamaica Avenue and 90th Street on Tuesday after he was involved in a dispute over the sale of a gas-powered scooter, according to investigators.

One of the men drew a handgun and allegedly fired the weapon, striking the 24-year-old man in the hip. The two suspects fled the scene on foot and were last seen running westbound on Jamaica Avenue around 2:30 p.m., police said.

The victim was transported to Jamaica Hospital by private means, where he was reported to be in stable condition.

The shooter was described by police last seen wearing a blue face mask, a white T-shirt, black shorts and black and red sneakers. The second suspect was described as a man last seen wearing eyeglasses, an orange T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, according to police.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.