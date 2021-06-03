QNS Weekender: 17 things to do in Queens

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This weekend’s weather is much hotter and summery than last weekend — the perfect time to get outdoors!

The Astoria Park Alliance is hosting Movies on the Waterfront this weekend with a showing of “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood.” Learn about orienteering on National Trail Day at Alley Pond Park. Help to beautify outdoor spaces at Forest Park, Highland Park and Sunset Cove Park. Ride some rides at Queens County Farm’s Apple Blossom Carnival.

For a taste of arts and culture, head to Flux Factory to check out Natalie Tsui’s solo exhibition “I Love You, I’m Sorry, Come Here” or learn to paint gorgeous nature scenes at Rockaway Beach with artist Sonomi Kobayashi.

For these events and more, check out our list of 17 things to do in Queens this weekend!

GET TESTED AND VACCINATED

Before doing anything in person, make sure to get tested for COVID-19 and register for a vaccine if eligible!

To slow the spread of COVID-19, the New York City Department of Health suggests getting tested often. Here are several places where you can get tested this weekend:

Enter your address and find a testing site near you at www1.nyc.gov/site/coronavirus/get-tested/covid-19-testing.page.

NYC Health + Hospitals offers several testing sites in Queens.

Eligible individuals can also get their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Visit vaccinefinder.nyc.gov to find a vaccination site near you.

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Seasonal Farmstand (Queens County Farm Museum): The season everyone has been waiting for has arrived: farmstand season. From mid-May until the beginning of November, get fresh fruits, vegetables, flowers and herbs that grow at Queens County Farm. In May, the stand is selling asparagus, beet greens, rhubarb and spinach. Members get 10 percent off and EBT and FMNP benefits are accepted. Bring a reusable bag for a zero-waste experience. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. Open Wednesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 4 to Nov. 7, 2021.

Movin’ n’ Groovin’ Mature Adult Dance Class (Queens Theatre): This Friday, the Queens Theatre will transport you to the past with this dance class for mature adults. The hour-long online dance class will bring back the memories of legendary dancers like Gene Kelly and Cyd Charisse and is appropriate for dancers of any level. The class will start with a group warm up activity before launching into the main dance lesson. Reserve a spot here. Virtual. queenstheatre.org. Free. 2 p.m., June 4.

“I Love You, I’m Sorry, Come Here” (Flux Factory): This is a solo exhibition from artist Natalie Tsui (they/them) which is an examination of the complexities of personal memory. Tsui created a multichannel video installation combining footage from filmed recreations, personal video archives and documentary footage. Email maya@fluxfactory.org for appointments. 39-31 29th St., Long Island City. fluxfactory.org. Free. June 4 from 6 to 10 p.m., June 5 and 6 from 1 to 6 p.m.

Movies on the Waterfront – “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood” (Astoria Park): Head to Astoria Park this weekend for another addition of Movies on the Waterfront. This weekend, enjoy a showing of “A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood,” which tells the story of Fred Rogers, played by Tom Hanks. In the film, journalist Lloyd Vogel (Matthew Rhys) creates a profile of the beloved Mister Rogers, who created and starred in the children’s program “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.’ Astoria Park Lawn in Astoria Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 8:15 p.m., June 4.

TAKE ROOT Dance Series – B3W Performance Group (Green Space): B3W Performance Group will be performing FORGIVENESS – Part II: Reframing Forgiveness: For Practical Use in Dismantling Systemic Racism, which is part two in a trilogy. Part I: Forgiving the Personal, was performed in May 2016. Virtual. danceentropy.networkforgood.com. Donation-based. Link sent at time of performance. June 4.

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

National Trails Day – Orienteering (Alley Pond Park): This weekend marks National Trails Day, which was started by the American Hiking Society as a “day of public events aimed at advocacy and trail service.” The Urban Park Rangers will lead hikers through an orienteering course to experience the natural wonders of Alley Pond Park. Alley Pond Park Adventure Center in Alley Pond Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 11 a.m., June 5

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 5.

Litter Ambassadors Saturday (Highland Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Highland Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 5.

Arts, Culture & Fun – Watercolor Painting Workshop (Rockaway Beach): In partnership with Seeds of the League, NYC Parks’ Arts, Culture & Fun is presenting a watercolor painting workshop. Artist Sonomi Kobayashi will teach participants to draw and paint using nature as inspiration. Participants should bring a mat, blanket or folding chair to sit on. Additionally, artists can bring watercolors, paper, water and brushes. Limited supplies will also be provided. Opened to all ages and levels. Email shannon.gilstad@parks.nyc.gov to register as class size is limited. Beach 30th Street Playground in Rockaway Beach. nycparks.gov. Free. 3 p.m., June 5.

Apple Blossom Carnival (Queens County Farm Museum): Newton Shows is putting on its seasonal Apple Blossom Carnival starting this weekend. Enjoy assorted carnival rides, hay rides, midway games, food and of course, visit with the farm’s local animals. Get information about tickets here. 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy, Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $21.95 a person on June 5-6 and 12-13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., $12 a person on June 5-6 and 12-13 from 4 to 6 p.m. and $21.95 a person on June 11 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Free for kids 2 and under.

The Floral Escape (Queens County Farm Museum): The Floral Escape is a flower lover’s dream. Guests will get the opportunity to pose and take pictures with 15 blooming activations including “The Best Seat in the House,” “Petal to the Metal” and “Garden Vibes.” 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy., Floral Park. queensfarm.org. $20 for adults, $12 for children ages 2 to 12. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., June 5 to Aug. 1, 2021.

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

Volunteer Gardening at the Overlook (Forest Park): This event is sponsored by Councilwoman Karen Koslowitz and the Forest Park Trust. Volunteers will help to beautify the Overlook native plant bioswale garden beds by weeding, watering and transplanting. Registration is required. 80-30 Park Lane, the Overlook parking lot in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 9 a.m., June 6.

Commonpoint Queens Sunday Market (Sam Field Center): Commonpoint Queens is hosting its first Sunday Market with the purpose of building back local businesses and connecting the community. Come to the market and check out 18 local businesses selling everything from homemade teas to works of art. Registration is required. Commonpoint Queens Sam Field Center, 58-20 Little Neck Pkwy. commonpointqueens.org. Free. 10 a.m., June 6.

Urban Park Ranger Volunteer Litter Cleanup (Sunset Cove Park): Volunteer with the Urban Park Rangers to clean up and beautify Sunset Cove Park. West 22nd Road and Shade Creek Road in Sunset Cove Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 10 a.m., June 6.

Compost & Farm Site Tour (Queens Botanical Gardens): Garden staff will lead an informational tour of the QBG mid-scale composting facility and learn to compost, techniques to process food scraps and the macro-organisms hard at work making compost. Registration is required. 43-50 Main St., Flushing. queensbotanical.org. Free with Garden admission. 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m., June 6.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Forest Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Forest Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. George Seuffert Bandshell in Forest Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 6.

Litter Ambassadors Sunday (Highland Park): As part of the Litter Ambassadors program, volunteers will help keep the picnic and barbecue areas of Highland Park clean in June. Litter Ambassadors will also distribute garbage bags and guide their neighbors in the proper ways of disposing trash. Vermont Place Parking Lot in Highland Park. nycparks.gov. Free. 1 p.m., June 6.

To submit an event for QNS Weekender, email editorial@qns.com.