Queens Village man pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 shooting

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens Village man pleaded guilty Tuesday, June 8, to manslaughter in a 2018 shooting that claimed the life of a Rosedale man, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

John Jahlik Hines, 27, of 111th Street, pleaded guilty to firing multiple shots that killed 26-year-old Derrick Stansbury.

The victim was sitting in a van parked on 230th Street in Cambria Heights around 4:30 a.m. on June 3, 2018, when Hines pointed a gun at the vehicle and fired his weapon multiple times, according to the charges. Stansbury was hit once in the chest and a second bullet entered his lower back. He died from the injuries.

“The defendant in this case has now admitted to brutally gunning down the victim on a quiet Sunday morning,” Katz said. “Senseless gun violence is tearing our communities apart, generating needless bloodshed and causing endless grief for families and friends of the victims. This is why my office will continue to do everything possible to get guns off our streets and to stop the killings.”

Hines pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder. He will be sentenced on June 30.

Justice Holder indicated he will order Hines to be incarcerated for 20 years, to be followed by five years’ post-release supervision.