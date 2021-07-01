Former Met Bobby Bonilla celebrates his special day with an Airbnb stay at Citi Field

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

As New York City baseball fans flipped the calendar to July, most were anticipating the latest installment of the Subway Series that will take place at Yankee Stadium this weekend.

Others eyed July 1 as Bobby Bonilla Day, in which the enigmatic former baseball star collects his annual paycheck for $1,193,248.20 despite having played his last game in Flushing in 1999.

This July 1, the New York Mets and Airbnb announced a unique partnership that will allow Mets fans to experience a day-night doubleheader in a VIP suite at Citi Field unlike any other. Any fan who wants to spend July 28 at the ballpark can book a one-night stay beginning on Thursday, July 8, at noon and sleep in your own suite overlooking the Jackie Robinson Rotunda, with views of the original Homerun Apple and Flushing Meadows-Corona Park.

Bonilla will serve as host providing a virtual greeting to the guests and a video tour of the suite before a day-night doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves.

“As a born and raised New Yorker and a longtime player in the city, there is a special place in my heart for Mets fans and it’s wonderful to see the faithful back in some green seats in Queens,” Bonilla said. “This year, I’m joining in on the fun, trying on a new glove as an Airbnb host and hopefully giving a few folks the night of their lives at Citi Field.”

The one-time, one-night stay for up to four fans is not a contest. The guests will be selected on a first come, first serve basis. Fans can request to book the suite for $250, plus fees, and enjoy limitless hotdogs and drinks, have use of the Mets gym for a workout and a shower and step to the mound and throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the night game.

Meanwhile, the Mets Foundation and Citi are partnering to support hunger relief efforts by hosting a virtual food drive throughout the entire month of July. Proceeds will benefit City Harvest, New York City’s largest food rescue organization, helping to feed more than 1.5 million New Yorkers who are struggling to put meals on their tables.

Fans can support the cause by donating to the Amazin’ Mets Foundation “Hits for Hunger” by visiting mets.com/hitsforhunger.

All participating will receive an entry or entries into the “Hits for Hunger” Sweepstakes.

One lucky Mets fan will win an exclusive Mets prize basket filled with four Clover Platinum seats, including a VIP batting practice experience, a customized jersey, a 1-year Citi Bike membership, Mets memorabilia and promotional items.

Donation amounts to enter the sweepstakes are as follows: