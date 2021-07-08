Quantcast
Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek to close for maintenance work on weekends during summer months

Grand Street Bridge
Photo courtesy of the Department of Transportation

The Grand Street Bridge over Newtown Creek will be closed for maintenance work on Saturdays and Sundays between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. from July 10 to Aug. 28, according to the city’s Department of Transportation (DOT).

The two-lane bridge connects Gardner Avenue in Brooklyn and 47th Street in Queens. Metropolitan Avenue will be used as an alternative route while construction is underway, according to DOT.

A DOT spokesperson said this is routine bridge maintenance to keep the structure in good condition due to its age; the bridge was built in 1903. 

“Maintenance on the bridge is an ongoing activity due to its advanced age,” the DOT spokesperson said in an email. “Work is frequently scheduled for weekends when traffic volumes are the lightest and our work does not interfere with local business and industry.”

The construction may continue past August if there are still necessary repairs, according to the DOT spokesperson.

