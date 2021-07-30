Man who robbed 11-year-old girl at knifepoint in Jackson Heights arrested: NYPD

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Queens man was arrested for allegedly robbing a child at knifepoint on a Jackson Heights street.

34-year-old Jonathan Perez of Woodhaven, allegedly held the victim, an 11-year-old girl, in an alley while he robbed her near 86th Street and Northern Boulevard.

According to police, at 8:45 a.m. on July 25, the child was walking to the grocery store when Perez allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her by her throat, pulled her mask down and dragged her into an alleyway.

Perez then allegedly held her down on the ground while holding a sharp metal object to her throat, making sexual statements and demanded to know her age.

Perez then allegedly forcibly took the victim’s house keys, a reusable grocery bag and $20 before fleeing on foot northbound on 86th Street. The victim sustained a laceration to her throat and was removed by EMS to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

On July 29, Perez was taken into custody and charged with robbery, assault, kidnapping, menacing, and acting in a manner injurious to a child under the age of 17.

This story originally appeared on amNew York Metro.