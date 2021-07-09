Police searching for two men who broke into an electronic store near LaGuardia last month

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police from the 115th Precinct are searching for two men who broke into an East Elmhurst storefront and made off with sound equipment last month.

The suspects approached Astoria Sounds, located at 80-13 Astoria Blvd. near the southwest corner of LaGuardia Airport, around 3:15 a.m. on June 22, and used a tool to break open a security gate. Once it was opened, the two men entered through the front door, and removed multiple audio speakers and electronics from the inside of the store.

The duo was caught on video surveillance from inside the shop. One is a light-skinned man wearing black hoodie and dark-colored boots and the other is a dark-skinned man in a white hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.