Ridgewood Savings Bank promotes four longtime employees

Ridgewood Savings Bank has recently promoted four longtime employees to first vice president.

Between the four new first vice presidents, there are 150 years of collective experience at Ridgewood Savings Bank. Ann Freese will take on the position of first vice president and director of information technology; Gregory Hrycak is the new first vice president and director of commercial lending; LouAnn Mannino is the new first vice president and director of branch operations; and Mirsada Tagani is the new first vice president and director of digital channels.

Leonard Stekol, the chairman, president and CEO said he is so pleased to promote these hardworking individuals.

“While this past year has been a difficult one for so many, our staff has proven resilient and continue to ensure our customers and their banking experience with us remains our top priority,” Stekol said.

Freese ensures the bank’s technology supports the operations and goals of the business. Freese supervises information technology and records management and monitors risks and threats to protect the bank.

Hrycak is responsible for sourcing, originating and underwriting the process of commercial real estate loans throughout New York City, Westchester County, Long Island and the Lower Hudson Valley region.

Mannino will run the bank’s branch network. She also coordinates staff training, customer outreach, business growth while ensuring that sales and client expectations are being met. She began her career at Ridgewood Savings Bank as a part-time teller.

Tagani carries out the bank’s accounts, the Ridgewood Financial Academy, the bank’s Customer Contact Center and product development. She also began her career at Ridgewood Savings Bank as a part-time teller in 1992.

The bank also recently named three new vice presidents: Bryan Lutz, vice president and senior commercial loan officer of East Norwich, New York; Hector Nieves, vice president and chief appraiser, of Pelham Gardens, New York; and Joan Piccione, vice president and district manager, of Breezy Point, New York.

Ridgewood Savings Bank was founded in 1921 to serve the community as a mutual savings bank with approximately $6.5 billion in assets and 35 locations throughout the New York metropolitan area.