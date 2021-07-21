Quantcast
Suspect sought in stabbing near the Sunnyside Arch: NYPD

Bill Parry
A man was stabbed near the Sunnyside Arch and police are looking for his assailant. (QNS file photo)

Police from the 108th Precinct are looking for a man in connection with a robbery and assault just steps away from the iconic Sunnyside Arch early Saturday morning.

The suspect could be seen on a surveillance camera as he approached a 51-year-old man in front of a storefront at 46-12 Greenpoint Ave. just before 2 a.m. on July 17, and attempted to make off with the victim’s scooter.

After initial resistance from the man, the assailant pulled a knife and stabbed him in the torso and slashed him in the neck before wrestling the scooter away and fleeing in an unknown direction, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Elmhurst General Hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition, police said.

The suspect wore a backpack and was wearing a dark T-shirt and jeans with dark sneakers.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

