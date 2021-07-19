Vocal powerhouse Emilie Surtees to bring soul, passion and energy to Flushing Town Hall

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Get ready to rock when vocal powerhouse Emilie Surtees brings her contagiously energetic array of tunes and classic jams to Flushing Town Hall at 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30.

The Emilie Surtees Experience Band will perform “Proud Mary”– Rock & Roll Ladies in a hybrid performance for audiences, both in-person and watching from home online.

For music lovers who have craved the return of concert-going experiences, this show is a must-attend.

As an experienced singer with a range of vocal depth, Surtees’s music will leave you breathless. The New York City-based artist has the ability to sing softly and calmly, then impress with her quick transition to powerful vocals.

Influenced by 1960s & 70s soul, R&B and pop, as well as by contemporary singers, Surtees performs her music with passion and conviction. Her upbeat, soul-stirring tribute shows have gained wide popularity across the tri-state area, where she has performed at such renowned venues as The Highline Ballroom, City Vineyard, and B.B. King’s Blues Club.

Ellen Kodadek, executive and artistic director of Flushing Town Hall, said they’re excited to bring Surtees’s talent to the venue.

“It has been such a difficult and somber period amidst the pandemic. I can think of no greater way to give our audiences some much-needed joy and release than with a fun, rock & roll concert,” Kodadek said.

Surtees will cover songs by some of the great women who rock, including Tina Turner, Stevie Nicks, and Heart. Fans can look forward to belting along to hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” “Go Your Own Way,” and“If Looks Could Kill.”

“After an incredulous year-and-a-half of challenges and inspirations, I feel truly blessed and elated to perform great music by iconic female rock & roll artists. Tina Turner, Nancy and Ann Wilson, and Stevie Nicks have all penned and performed songs that not only aptly describe love in all its turmoil and glory, but songs that let us know we’re not alone on our journey,” Surtees said. “I look forward to seeing audiences again and to hearing them sing loud and proud along with our band!”

The concert will be performed for a limited capacity audience to ensure the safety of attendees, performers, and staff. In-person audiences will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

To honor Flushing Town Hall’s 42nd anniversary, the venue is offering 42 in-person tickets. Unlimited virtual tickets will also be available for guests to tune in online for the live stream.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.flushingtownhall.org/emilie-surtees.