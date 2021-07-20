Ozone Park deli sells Take-5 lottery ticket worth $57,000

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A deli in Ozone Park sold a winning lottery ticket worth more than $57,000 earlier this week, the New York Lottery announced on Saturday, July. 18.

The top-prize winning Take-5 ticket, worth $57,713.50, was sold at Super Dairy Mill Inc., located at 137-20 Crossbay Blvd. and selected for the July 17 drawing.

The Take-5 drawing selects five numbers from a field of one to 39, and the event is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. The winning numbers were 5-10-32-34-37, according to the New York Lottery.

The holder of the winning ticket has up to one year from the date of the drawing to claim the prize.

New York Lottery officials say the lottery continues to be North America’s largest and most profitable Lottery, contributing $3.38 billion in the fiscal year 2019-2020 to help support education in New York state.

New York City, which includes Queens, has received $1,415,934,644.16 of financial aid for the fiscal year 2019-2020, according to the New York State Lottery’s annual report.

New York Lottery revenue is distributed to local school districts by the same statutory formula used to distribute other state aid to education said the New York Lottery officials.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard rates may apply.