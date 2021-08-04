Middle Village senior killed while crossing Eliot Avenue

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A 91-year-old Middle Village woman was struck and killed Tuesday, Aug. 3 as she tried to cross Eliot Avenue.

Vera Schneider, of 76th Street, was heading westbound near 72nd Street when a 2019 Cadillac Escalade making a left-hand turn on 72nd Street hit the senior, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck and arrived on the scene after 12:30 p.m. There, they discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, police said.

EMS transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 51-year-old driver of the Cadillac Escalade remained at the scene and was not arrested, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.