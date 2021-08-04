Quantcast
Middle Village senior killed while crossing Eliot Avenue

A 91-year-old Middle Village woman was struck and killed Aug. 3 as she tried to cross Eliot Avenue. (Screenshot via Google Maps)

A 91-year-old Middle Village woman was struck and killed Tuesday, Aug. 3 as she tried to cross Eliot Avenue.

Vera Schneider, of 76th Street, was heading westbound near 72nd Street when a 2019 Cadillac Escalade making a left-hand turn on 72nd Street hit the senior, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood responded to a 911 call of a pedestrian struck and arrived on the scene after 12:30 p.m. There, they discovered the victim unconscious and unresponsive with trauma to her body, police said.

EMS transported the woman to Elmhurst Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The 51-year-old driver of the Cadillac Escalade remained at the scene and was not arrested, according to the NYPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

