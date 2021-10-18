Connecticut man arrested and charged in fatal crash near Forest Park than killed mother of his son

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Connecticut man was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide and driving while intoxicated following a fatal collision along the southern edge of Forest Park in Woodhaven on Sunday night.

Daniel Aguirre, 21, of Stamford, was driving a 1997 Toyota Corolla westbound on Park Lane South around 11 p.m. when he collided head-on with a 2014 Toyota Camry traveling eastbound on Park Lane South near the intersection with Mayfield Road.

Maria Fernanda, 22, the mother of Aguirre’s child, who was also in the car, was killed in the collision, police said.

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill discovered Aguirre, Fernanda and their 3-year-old son were all pinned inside the Corolla. FDNY personnel also responded and extricated the three from the vehicle.

EMS transported the father and son to Northwell Health Long Island Jewish Medical Center, where they were both listed in stable condition.

EMS transported Fernanda to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. The 44-year-old driver of the Toyota Camry remained on the scene and was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition.

After a preliminary investigation, it was determined that Fernanda was riding in the backseat of the car with her son when the collision occurred.

Aguirre was taken into custody and charged with vehicular manslaughter, aggravated driving while intoxicated and driving while intoxicated, according to the police.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad is investigating.