Flushing Town Hall announces first-ever Rangoli Design Competition ahead of Diwali celebration

There’s still time to enter Flushing Town Hall’s inaugural Rangoli Design Competition, which ends in a little over a week. The winners of the competition will have their creations displayed at FTH’s seventh annual Diwali celebration in November.

Rangoli is an art form that originated in India and is derived from the Sanskrit word “rangvalli,” meaning “rows of colors.” The designs are usually drawn in homes or courtyards in the hope of inviting blessings of the Gods and are used to celebrate Hindu festivals like Diwali.

Participants can enter the competition in one of five groups: kids (ages 10 and under), teens (ages 11 to 18), adults (ages 19 to 59), seniors (ages 60 and over) and professional artists of any age. A jury will select one winner in each group and those designs will be made into a vinyl poster to be displayed outside of Flushing Town Hall on Northern Boulevard from Nov. 6 to Dec. 17, 2021.

“While Flushing Town Hall kicks off our annual celebration for Diwali, we are excited to invite all creative minds, novice and professional artists, children and adults from local and international areas to participate in our first Rangoli Design Competition, showcasing their creativity and exchanging best wishes during the festival,” said Gabrielle M. Hamilton, director of education and public programs at Flushing Town Hall.

Those interested in entering should create traditional rangoli designs without using a stencil. Designs can be created in the traditional way with sand, seeds and flowers or with paints, markers, crayons and other materials.

Designs should be sent in before Oct. 20, 2021, to education@flushingtownhall.org with “Submissions for Rangoli Design Competition” in the subject line. Only email submissions will be accepted.

The following is needed for a proper submission:

A clear and high-resolution scan or photo of the rangoli design (at least 300 dpi/3MB) Full name Participating group Phone contact and email address School name (for kids and teenagers group) Age The title/design concept of rangoli design

A jury selected by FTH will choose winners based on overall appearance, design and theme, intricacy and clarity and creativity. Winners will be notified by Oct. 26 and will be granted a one-year free membership at FTH. All participants will receive a pair of free tickets to attend FTH’s public events.

For more information, contact Flushing Town Hall Education Department at education@flushingtownhall.org or visit Flushing Town Hall’s website for a full list of requirements.