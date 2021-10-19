Northwest Queens sees year-over-year increase in new lease signings: Report

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

In northwest Queens, the number of new leases, excluding renewals, more than doubled year over year, with 384 new leases signed in September and a nearly 115% increase from the same time last year, according to a new report by Douglas Elliman.

The number of new leases signed also rose by a third from the same period two years ago. Yet, it was still the lowest year-over-year increase since March, and fell short of setting a record for the first time in six months.

New lease singing also dropped from the prior month by 30%.

The report also shows that the net effective median rental price with concessions rose month over month for two of the past three months by nearly 2%, but it was lower than the same month two years ago by 6%.

On a year-over-year basis, net effective median rent rose by more than 7% to $2,618, increasing more for larger apartments than smaller apartments.

The market share of landlord concessions remained higher with smaller apartments, but overall fell from nearly 63% in the prior year to nearly 40%.

The monthly rental equivalent of concessions provided by landlords fell to 2 months from the second set in January of 3.4 months, but well above the 1.3 month September average of the past decade.

Total listing inventory went up by almost 30% from the same time last year, but dropped 21% from the month prior.