NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North hosts fourth annual 5K for Wellness

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The fourth annual 5K for Wellness took place on Saturday, Oct. 9.

More than five dozen Queens residents joined the walk and run, hosted by NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The event kicked off at Maloof Skate Park with a presentation of colors and a performance of the National Anthem by Officer Tyler Ableson. NYPD Deputy Chief Kevin Williams also gave a speech, thanking runners for coming out to “promote health and wellness,” and to enjoy the beautiful day in the park.

Then, the 5K run officially began, with participants choosing to run or walk the distance.