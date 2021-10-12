Quantcast
NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North hosts fourth annual 5K for Wellness

Runners take off toward the Unisphere in Flushing Meadows Corona Park during the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

The fourth annual 5K for Wellness took place on Saturday, Oct. 9.

More than five dozen Queens residents joined the walk and run, hosted by NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North, at Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The event kicked off at Maloof Skate Park with a presentation of colors and a performance of the National Anthem by Officer Tyler Ableson. NYPD Deputy Chief Kevin Williams also gave a speech, thanking runners for coming out to “promote health and wellness,” and to enjoy the beautiful day in the park.

Then, the 5K run officially began, with participants choosing to run or walk the distance.

NYPD Officer McBride presents the nation’s colors at the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
NYPD Officer Tyler Ableson sings the National Anthem to kick off the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Deputy Chief Kevin Williams addresses runners at the start of the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
NYPD Officer Tyler Ableson sings the National Anthem to kick off the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Runners make their way to the end of the race during the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Runner 8 throws his hands up as he approaches the finishing line during the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Runners take off during the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Runners take off during the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)
Runner 7 makes his way to the end of the race during the fourth annual NYPD Patrol Borough Queens North 5K for Wellness in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (Photo by Paul Frangipane)

