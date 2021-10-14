NYPD searching for police impersonator who allegedly robbed a woman near Queens Center mall

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who impersonated a cop near the Queens Center mall late last month.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst reported that just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 29, in the vicinity of 92-10 59th Ave., a 37-year-old woman was stopped at a red light when the suspect pulled up alongside her car in a dark-colored sedan.

The unidentified man displayed a shield and ordered the victim to pull into a nearby parking lot, police said. The woman complied and once inside the parking lot the suspect identified himself as a police officer and told the victim to give him money or she would be issued a ticket, according to the NYPD.

The woman handed over approximately $360 in cash and the man fled the scene in his dark-colored Hyundai Sonata.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and his vehicle and described him as a light-skinned man between 45 and 55 years old who was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt, dark-colored shorts and a baseball cap.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.