Police searching for gun-toting cyclist who allegedly stalked woman in Astoria

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria are looking for a stalker.

During the early morning hours of Friday, Oct. 8, a 22-year-old woman was walking home from the Steinway/Broadway subway station when an unidentified man on a bicycle approached her from behind and slapped her rear end, police said.

The suspect rode away on the bicycle while the victim continued walking home on Broadway. A few minutes later, when the victim arrived home in the vicinity of Broadway and Crescent Street, she saw the same man approaching her on his bicycle. This time, the suspect pulled a gun from a fanny pack while unsuccessfully attempting to remove property from the woman, who was able to run away from the man and call 911, police said.

The victim was not injured as a result of the incident.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect riding the bike. He is described as a dark-skinned man approximately 25 years old around 5’10” and 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing glasses, a black T-shirt, dark-colored pants, tan work boots and a dark-colored winter cap.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.