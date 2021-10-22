Queens Theatre to host final weekend of artist showcases featuring local talent

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

This weekend, the Queens Theatre will present the final of four City Artist Corps Showcases events, which will feature dozens of artists who received a $5,000 New York City Artist Corps Grant to present various works of song, dance, film, theatre and more to the public.

The City Artist Corps Showcases is a citywide celebration driven by an investment in the city’s artists as a way of reconnecting residents to arts and culture and fostering a fair, equitable and vibrant recovery for all. Coinciding with National Arts and Humanities Month, Mayor de Blasio announced the culmination of the New York City Artist Corps program with several showcases and hundreds of individual events happening across the boroughs this month.

Queens Theatre serves as an organizing and venue partner for City Artist Corps, and is leading a coalition of partners to present New York City Artist Corp Showcases this month, such as the Queens Theatre Showcase and the LaGuardia Performing Arts Center (LPAC) Showcase.

From Oct. 16-17 and Oct. 23-24,

Queens Theater Showcase featured more than 30 artists as they present their projects to the public on two weekends, beginning on Oct. 16 and 17. The last showcase will be on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 1:30 to 8:45 p.n. and on Sunday, Oct. 24 from 12 to 9 p.m.

Each day will feature several different artists presenting their projects to the public at the theatre’s 472-seat Claire Shulman Theatre, the intimate Cabaret space and the award-winning glass-walled Nebula Lobby, which has sweeping views of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

The Saturday line up will include the following performances: How To Make Hell Cozy (1:30 p.m.); Under One Sky (1:45 p.m.); Songs & Poetry of Migration, Refuge & Finding Home (4 p.m.); Salomé v. John (6:15 p.m.); COLORFULL Storytelling (8:30 p.m.); and Roots to Rap: Evolutions of American Rhythm (8:45 p.m.).

The Sunday line up will include the following performances: DiverseCity Plan (12 p.m.); Inner City Fencers, (12 p.m.); Five Short Documentaries (2 p.m.); Yu.S.Artistry/Wave of Colors (2:15 p.m.) EXTERNO: Screening and Q&A (4:30 p.m.); Eric Stockton Music (4:30 p.m.); Journey Through Song (6:45 p.m.); Art Thou An Artisté? Yes, I Arted (7:30 p.m.); and Mi Gente LIVE (9 p.m.).

“Artists are essential to the cultural spirit of our city and key contributors to New York’s recovery,” Taryn Sacramone, executive director of Queens Theatre, said. “Through the City Artist Corps program, artists are able to re-engage with the public while receiving critical financial support to mitigate the impact of the pandemic. Queens Theatre is proud of its role as the lead organizing partner for the initiative, and we hope the Showcases and other events happening throughout the city will remind all New Yorkers of the importance of the arts in keeping our city moving forward on a positive trajectory.”

All of the events are free, and most require advance reservations at www.queenstheatre.org. All guests 12 years of age and older must present proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon arrival at the Queens Theatre and patrons over the age of 18 must also show a valid form of ID. Masks are required, regardless of vaccination status.

LaGuardia Performing Arts Center will also present City Artist Corps Showcases in a festival format at their Little Theater, beginning Thursday, Oct. 27 to Friday, Oct. 29. More information on their line up can be found at www.lpac.nyc/nyc-artist-corps.

The New York City Artist Corps was created by Mayor de Blasio in the spring of 2021 as a way of providing relief to New York City’s hard-hit arts community. The $25 million program has supported artists who live and work in the city, while giving New Yorkers opportunities to experience a diverse range of cultural programming across the city.

“The arts are the heart and soul of New York City, and City Artist Corps takes a page from the WPA for how to support creative workers as a way of fostering a fair, equitable, creative recovery for all,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “All month long, City Artist Corps members have been fanning out across the five boroughs, connecting with their neighbors and fellow New Yorkers and reminding us all of the amazing community we can create when we come together and participate in our city’s unrivaled cultural life.”

Beyond these showcase events, City Artist Corps members are putting on public engagements in parks, plazas, cafes, community venues and other local, non-traditional art spaces across the city.

To see the full list of City Artist Corps members’ events happening through the end of October, visit the NYC Cultural affairs website. To view more information about all City Artist Corps programs, visit nyc.gov/cityartistcorps, and follow #CityArtistCorps on Instagram to learn more about the artist members and events happening across the five boroughs.