Senior allegedly gropes man on board an E train in Long Island City: NYPD

Police from the 108th Precinct and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect who allegedly groped a man while on board an E train in Long Island City Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say that at around 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 26, inside the subway station at the northwest corner of 44th Drive and 21st Street, a 49-year-old man was riding the northbound E subway when the suspect passed behind him and grabbed his buttocks before exiting the subway car a few stops later at Roosevelt Avenue.

Police described the suspect as a man in his 70s with a light complexion who is approximately 5 feet tall and 200 pounds with white, partially bald hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Fila polo shirt, black slacks, black dress shoes. Black framed eyeglasses, a black surgical mask and a black jacket, police said.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.