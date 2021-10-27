Winning Powerball tickets sold in Fresh Meadows and Jamaica

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens’ lucky streak of big ticket lottery winners continued with the New York Lottery announcements of two $50,000 Powerball winners in the borough.

One of these was a third place ticket from Fresh Meadows, which was purchased at Full Stop Deli and Grocery at 158-27 Horace Harding Expy. The winning numbers for this drawing were 10-30-51-57-63 and the Powerball was 20.

The winning ticket from Oct. 23 has four matching numbers and the Powerball is randomly selected on live TV.

The second $50,000 winning ticket was purchased in Jamaica on Oct. 25. The winning ticket was purchased at the BP gas station at 144-31 Farmers Blvd. The winning numbers for this Powerball drawing were 10-27-29-44-58 and the Powerball was 24.

For the next big lottery, players can securely check their tickets for the winning prize on the New York Lottery app.

For the Powerball game, the winning numbers are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the state’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 877-8-HOPENY (877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.