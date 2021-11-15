Church of the Resurrection in Kew Gardens receives Sacred Sites grant from New York Landmarks Conservancy

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The New York Landmarks Conservancy has awarded $25,000 to the Church of the Resurrection in Kew Gardens, to help fund copper roof restoration at the tower.

The Church of the Resurrection, located at 85-09 118th St., is a historic Episcopal church that welcomes various programs that can reach about 1,000 people a year. The church also includes a food pantry and lunch program, 12-step meetings, annual rummage sales and a group home for developmentally disabled adults.

One of the early parishioners at Church of the Resurrection was Jacob Riis, the noted reformer and photographer who campaigned on New York’s working-class. The Church of the Resurrection has been an active participant in the New York Landmarks Conservancy’s annual Sacred Sites Open House.

Along with the Church of the Resurrection, the Conservancy will also award 18 Sacred Sites grants, a total of $310,500, to historic religious properties throughout New York State.

“Our Sacred Sites grantees maintain beautiful and important buildings, but also serve beyond their congregations,” Peg Breen, president of The New York Landmarks Conservancy, said. “Throughout these difficult months, they have continued providing food, health and recovery programs to their communities. Our grants will help them continue all their vital work.”