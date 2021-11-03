Congresswoman honors those in western Queens who ‘cared for the community’ during pandemic

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney honored people and businesses in western Queens that served the community during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maloney met with community partners, volunteers and restaurant owners to thank them for their community service throughout the public health crisis.

“At the beginning of the pandemic, Queens was the national hotspot with families, hospitals and small businesses deeply impacted,” Maloney said. “Throughout the pain and suffering, western Queens residents, small businesses and organizations came together and partnered with Jonathan Forgash of Queens Together to do what New Yorkers do best in time of need, organizing their efforts, community contacts and resources to ensure that our neighbors had enough food on the table, supplies in their cupboard and that they had access to critical services.”

In addition to honoring Forgash at Astoria’s Variety Boys & Girls Club of Queens, Maloney honored community partners Astoria Welfare Society, Lashawn “Suga Ray” Marston and the North Brooklyn Angels as well as volunteers Phyllis Sharp, Kate Connors and Megan Green.

“Queens Together is honored that Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney is shining a bright light on some of the hard-working restaurants, volunteers and organizations that worked with us during COVID to feed people facing food and economic insecurity,” Forgash said. “To date, our restaurants and food pantry networks have helped feed over 200,000 people since the start on COVID in New York City.”

Maloney also honored the Sacramone family, which operates Sac’s Place at the Kaufman Astoria Studios, for delivering meals at all times of the day to multiple hospitals throughout the borough at the height of the pandemic.

Other restaurants honored for their actions included Bund on Broadway, Ornella Trattoria Italiana, Nneji, Bel Aire Diner, Il Bambino, Boishakhi, Dinos Pizzeria, Fresh Start Organic, Rice X Beans and M. Wells.

“After a year and a half of pain and suffering, I am proud to honor the organizations, individuals and small businesses who stepped up to care for our community,” Maloney said.