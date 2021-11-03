Family-owned flower shop A&M Glendale Florist celebrates grand opening

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A new flower shop has opened in Glendale, and owners Yovanty Benitez and Heidy Suarez received a warm welcome from the community last week.

A&M Glendale Florist, located on 68-45 Myrtle Ave., hosted a grand opening on Oct. 26, co-hosted by New York State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo, Jr., Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar and community advocate Connie Altamirano.

“During these tough economic times partly caused by the [COVID-19] pandemic, it is always great to be a part of a grand opening for a local business,” Senator Addabbo said. “It signifies positive change and optimism for a new beginning.”

Benitez and Suarez, who are married and have two daughters, now own three shops together in the Queens area. The first shop started in Astoria, Queens, 15 years ago, and since then, their business has spread throughout the borough.

“I work with the whole community around here in Ridgewood, Glendale and Middle Village, doing all different types of flower design services for all locations,” Benitez told QNS. “So since we were doing a lot of work in the area, I decided to open up a new location to provide a better service to my customers.”

Originally from El Salvador, Benitez was 17 when he came to New York. Now 39, he currently resides in Queens Village, managing his businesses with his family and employees, all of which attend the ceremony that he called a “ very beautiful experience.”

He takes pride in his small staff and family’s role in the business.

“This is a very nice experience,” Benitez said. “Everything is going well so far.”

Addabbo was excited to welcome the family-owned shop, as clear in the welcoming ceremony where he had nothing but kind words in support of the new business.

“Local businesses are the backbone of our economy, providing local jobs,” Addabbo said. “I am thankful and proud to be a part of the A&M Florist opening, to celebrate the start of what we are all hoping to be a successful business. I wish the new owners much success in this endeavor and welcome them to the Glendale community.”

The shop serves Glendale, Maspeth, Ridgewood, Rego Park, Middle Village, Forest Hills, Elmhurst and Woodhaven.

For more information on their services, visit glendaleflorist.net.