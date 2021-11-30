Long Island City Partnership offers new holiday gift cards to support local small businesses

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The Long Island City Partnership is supporting area businesses by offering its digital LIC Community Gift Card which can be used to purchase items from more than 70 businesses ranging from restaurants, spin cycle classes, wax centers and more this holiday season.

The program began earlier this year when small businesses continued to be impacted by COVID-19 related challenges, yet many entrepreneurs were still showing their commitment to Long Island City by choosing the neighborhood to open their business. The Long Island City Partnership wanted to bring attention to the many businesses that opened during the pandemic as well as long-standing neighborhood anchors.

With 73 businesses participating, the LIC Community Gift Card highlights all that the sprawling neighborhood has to offer for all spheres of life and for all ages, from food to arts and culture, to fitness, to family-friendly activities. The gift cards are especially helpful this holiday season as supply chain issues are sure to cause shipping delays.

“’Tis the season to support your local small businesses, and we’re excited to offer this great opportunity to support the diverse businesses of LIC,” LIC Partnership President Elizabeth Lusskin said. “Our LIC Community Gift Card makes it easy to support more than 70 businesses in Long Island City while highlighting our wide variety of offerings to residents, workers and tourists of all ages during this holiday season. Whatever your need, you can find it here, and both have fun and do good while doing so.”

Lusskin added that local business owners can only gain from the program, and by signing up to participate they show their commitment to the community. It is free of charge for all businesses to participate in the program and the Partnership is still accepting new businesses.

For more information, visit the LIC Community Gift Card page on the Partnership website here.