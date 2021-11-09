Quantcast
Motorist ejected in South Ozone Park collision that obliterated his SUV

A driver of a Honda Pilot is in critical condition after he struck a pole causing his car to spilt in half in South Ozone Park. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A 32-year-old man is in critical condition but expected to survive after he smashed his SUV to pieces near Resorts World Casino in South Ozone Park Monday, Nov. 8 night.

The motorist was driving at a high rate of speed eastbound on Rockaway Boulevard near 111th Street just after 11:30 p.m. when he smashed into a parked car and struck a utility pole with such force his 2018 Honda Pilot was split in half, police said.

A driver of a Honda Pilot is in critical condition after he struck a pole causing his car to spilt in half. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The incident happening near Resorts World Casino on late Monday night. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The victim was ejected from the vehicle and was discovered by a passerby face down in the roadway and was unconscious and unresponsive, according to the NYPD.

EMS transported the man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition with injuries to his head and body, police said.

Half of the decimated vehicle was still wrapped around the utility pole and a debris field had yet to be cleaned up as of Tuesday morning.

A fence to the casino was heavily damaged. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation is investigating the incident.

