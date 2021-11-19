Oak Street Health’s new Cambria Heights center provides primary care for seniors

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Oak Street Health, a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare, opened its second center in Cambria Heights on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

The Oak Street Health Center, located at 222-19 Linden Blvd., is the ninth location in New York.

Brandon Holler, regional vice president at Oak Street Health, said they’re excited to expand access to its high-quality, value-based care to members of the Jamaica community with the opening of its new center.

“The majority of older adults we care for have two or more chronic conditions, making this kind of care so important,” Holler said. “As our organization continues its mission to rebuild healthcare as it should be, we look forward to improving patient outcomes in New York and helping older adults live their healthiest lives.”

Patients can expect an unmatched healthcare experience that includes quality time with their provider in-person or via TeleHealth, a 24/7 patient support line, individualized, preventative care plans, and access to transportation to and from the center for eligible patients.

Additional services, such as behavioral healthcare, social health support and Medicare educational classes, are also offered to help older adults meet their unique needs in one convenient location.

Since its founding in 2012, Oak Street Health has driven an approximately 51 percent reduction in patient hospital admissions compared to Medicare benchmarks, a 42 percent reduction in 30-day readmission rates and a 51 percent reduction in emergency department visits, all while maintaining a Net Promoter Score of 90 across patients.

Oak Street Health will accept multiple health plans at all locations, including traditional Medicare. The Oak Street Health Center in Cambria Heights is open Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.