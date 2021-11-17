St. Mary’s Hospital in Bayside receives hundreds of donations from annual toy drive

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Last week, St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children received hundreds of toys ahead of the holiday season as part of an annual giving event hosted by the East Coast Car Association.

The organization’s toy run returned on Sunday, Nov. 14, to benefit patients at the Bayside-based hospital. The East Coast Car Association also donated a $6,000 check for St. Mary’s program and facility costs.

“Thank you to East Coast Cars for their continued generosity,” said Hugh Kelly, director of major gifts at St. Mary’s. “This annual event brings so much joy and we’re grateful for their support in ensuring the holidays are special for the kids at St. Mary’s.”

Since the organization’s inception in 1999, it has raised over $200,000 to benefit St. Mary’s, the only provider of pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in the region.

According to its website, the East Coast Car Association also attends parades, street fairs and special events to help residents in other Queens neighborhoods.