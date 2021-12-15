Applications open for African American Heritage Scholarships competition aimed at Queens high school seniors

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards announced on Monday, Dec. 13, that he will be offering African American Heritage Scholarships to high school seniors interested in pursuing post-secondary education.

“Our borough’s high school seniors are bright, talented and ready to take on the world,” Richards said. “It is great that our African American Heritage Scholarships allow us to help several graduating seniors afford to attend college. There is no better way to celebrate African American history than by working to give the youth of today a better chance to get ahead.”

The scholarships will be awarded to the student during Black History Month by the borough president’s African American Heritage Committee.

High school seniors who are Queens residents will be able to apply for the African American Heritage Scholarship by submitting a completed application and an official high school transcript by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

The winner will be notified by Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. They will receive monetary awards they can use to cover expenses related to their post-secondary studies and will be recognized during Richards’ Black History Month celebration on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022.

In last year’s competition, eight students in total were each granted a $1,000 scholarship.

Students who are interested in applying can do so by completing the application form at queensbp.org/AAHCScholarshipApp and by sending their transcripts by email to sanderson@queensbp.org or by fax to 718-286-3134.