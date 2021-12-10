CityMD continues expansion in Queens with new urgent care center in Woodhaven

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The leading urgent care provider in the New York metropolitan region has increased its presence in Queens with the opening of a new CityMD walk-in location at 91-07 Jamaica Ave. in Woodhaven.

The center is located adjacent to the J and Z subway station and has several MTA bus stops nearby.

The Woodhaven facility is a much-needed local resource for adult and pediatric urgent care needs in the Southeast Queens community, offering a variety of medical services for injuries, illnesses and more. The CityMD Woodhaven also offers lab tests such as COVID-19 rapid testing, PCR testing, and antibody testing. The new site, which features weekday and weekend hours along with self-check-in kiosks, will be open year-round and no appointments are necessary.

The new location also features on-site, state-of-the-art technology, which included X-ray and EKG machinery. The latest CityMD marks the 18th location in Queens and 148th in the metropolitan area.

“We are honored that the good people of Queens have chosen CityMD as a trusted name for medical emergencies and care,” CityMD’s Chief Operating Officer Vincent Camasano said. “This new location offers another example of our continued commitment to quality accessible care in Queens that now offers greater convenience to the people of Woodhaven.”

Patients of all ages visit CityMD for many reasons, including treatment for upper respiratory infections, colds and flu, asthma, allergies, minor lacerations, sore throats, insect bites and rashes, among other conditions. On-site doctors can diagnose and treat pink eye, croup, minor orthopedic injuries, and nosebleeds. Rapid testing for flu, strep throat, mononucleosis, UTIs and other conditions are also among available services.

The CityMD Woodhaven urgent care center provides coordinated care through the clinic’s, unique, centralized Aftercare Department which consists of an expert team of doctors and clinical assistants that help patients coordinate their follow-up care, ranging from referrals to pre-approvals and other appointments. After visits, patients can use CityMD’s secure online portal to send bill payments, view statements, update their information, and even submit questions.

Each CityMD location is staffed primarily by board-certified emergency medicine doctors. The clinic accepts most insurance.