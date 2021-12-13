Flushing man indicted in brutal Main Street murder case

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Flushing man is facing up to life in prison for a grisly murder and sexual abuse of a 29-year-old woman early last month, according to Queens DistrictAttorney Melinda Katz.

Quiming Wan, 52, of Main Street, was indicted by a grand jury and arraigned Thursday, Dec. 9 before Queens Supreme Court Justice Michael Aloise on a six-count indictment charging him with two counts of murder and aggravated sexual abuse charges and other crimes in the killing of Joamei Zhou.

According to the indictment, at around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 1, officers from the 109th Precinct responding to a 911 call of an assault in progress at an apartment building at 55-26 Main St, found the female victim unconscious and unresponsive in the vestibule to an apartment building at 55-26 Main St. and entered the lobby area where they discovered the 29-year-old victim unconscious and unresponsive in a vestibule.

The victim was later identified as Jiaomei Zhou of 24th Avenue in Flushing, and she was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

While investigating her death, detectives from the 109th Precinct came upon a gruesome scene inside a second-floor apartment, with blood and broken glass covering the floor.

Wan was originally taken into custody for questioning as a person of interest and later charged in the murder.

“The defendant is accused of sexually abusing and then killing the victim, whose body was found near the residential building’s stair landing,” Latz said. “The brutality of this crime and the subsequent disregard for this young woman belies a level of callousness that must be held into account.”

Justice Aloise ordered the defendant to return to court on Jan. 25. If convicted Wan faces 25 years to life in prison.