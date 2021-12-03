Four-day classical festival comes to Long Island City this week

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A four-day-long classical music festival is being held at Culture Lab in Long Island City. A combination of multiple classical music performances, dance, food and educational programs will run from Thursday, Dec. 2 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The festival aims to bring new audiences into classical music, with a combination of classical music from the 17th century onward as well as new music written by living composers who are part of the classical music genre.

CreArtBox, a Queen’s-based musical organization, is presenting the project. The group “utilizes classical music and visual art to foster art commitment in today’s society, promoting the creation of new music and live arts in order to enhance local communities and inspire future generations.”

Along with the several performances throughout the four-day festival, they will present “Breakfast with the artists.” The event will showcase talks with the musicians, composers and directors, exploring their creative process and tips on how to build a career as an artist. A Q&A and open roundtable discussion will follow this discussion.

The renovated theater at Culture Lab LIC is located along the waterfront, at 5-25 46th Ave., which opened in October 2016. Culture Lab LIC is a nonprofit organization“formed to bring accessible high quality art of all genres to our community, and to support local artists by providing rehearsal, performance, exhibition space, as well as a robust residency program,” according to their mission statement.

Due to New York City vaccine mandates, all visitors are required to wear a mask and show proof of vaccination.

Tickets range from $20 for regular seating to $60 for premium seating with a post-concert reception.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.creartbox.nyc.