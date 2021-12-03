Fresh Meadows man faces life in prison for shooting death of mother’s boyfriend: DA

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A Fresh Meadows man was indicted by a Queens grand jury on murder charges for gunning down his mother’s companion in her Pomonok Houses apartment last month, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Desean McCain, 22, was arraigned Wednesday before Queens Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Holder on a four-count indictment charging him with murder, weapons charges and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the indictment, shortly after 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, McCain was inside his mother’s apartment near the intersection of Parsons Boulevard and Jewel Avenue, along with her boyfriend Anthony Ragler, 47, of Bushwick Avenue in Brooklyn.

After a brief dispute between the two men, McCain allegedly shot Ragler, striking him in the head and chest. Both McCain’s mother and her nine-year-old grandson were present at the shooting.

EMS transported Ragler to New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Queens where he was pronounced dead. McCain turned himself into authorities at the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows one week later.

“As alleged, this domestic dispute turned deadly when the defendant, in possession of an illegal firearm, fired the weapon multiple times at the victim,” Katz said. “The defendant will now be held accountable in court.”

Justice Holder ordered the defendant to return to court on Dec. 16. If convicted, McCain faces up to 25 years to life in prison.