A serial animal abuser from Jackson Heights was charged with cruelty to animals for alleged negligence and criminal contempt after violating a court order, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

Elizabeth Grant, 53, of 82nd Street was arraigned on Dec. 22 before Queens Criminal Court Judge David Kirschner on a 54-count complaint charging her with animal cruelty and contempt charges. Grant was also charged in a second 87-count complaint and was arraigned for failure to provide food and drink to impounded animals and torturing and injuring animals on Nov. 28 before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toni Cimino.

Officials who visited the residence where Grant and her elderly mother live allegedly observed more than 50 animals living in unsanitary living conditions with feces all over the floors and an overwhelming odor of ammonia from urine.

According to the charges, on Nov. 26, a New York City Adult Protective Services employee went to the home of the defendant to do a wellness check on Grant’s elderly mother. While in the home, the official allegedly observed dogs, cats, turtles, guinea pigs, and a rabbit in the home. The employee also stated that upon entering the home, he was struck with the heavy smell of ammonia from urine and could see feces all over the floor.

Katz said the employee also observed the animals were without food or water, their coats appeared to be matted with dirt and feces and discharge could be seen on the animals’ noses and eyes. Many of the pets were emaciated and one dog had bloodstains around its mouth. Another canine was seen to have a rash under its eye.

Katz said members of Animal Care Centers went to the home on Nov. 26 and rescued a total of 29 animals, but some of the pets scurried away and could not be captured. On Dec. 22, officers of the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights executed a court-authorized warrant to enter the defendant’s 82nd Street home where the other 23 cats were rescued along with eight fish. Members of the ASPCA were present and removed those animals and took them into their care and custody for forensic evaluation.

Katz said Grant is banned from owning, harboring or having possession of any animals per a court order that remains in effect through April 30, 2028 following her conviction in 2018, after officials found 55 cats, 12 dogs and two turtles in her home in 2016.

“Pets are not inanimate toys. They are living, breathing members of our households who, at a bare minimum, deserve to be cared for and kept healthy,” Katz said. “Instead, this defendant is alleged to have kept her pets in filth with unaddressed diseases and other ailments.”

Grant was ordered to return to court on March 2. If convicted, she faces up to three years in prison.