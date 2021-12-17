Police search for a gunman who robbed the Sikh Center Flushing, threatened bystander

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a gun-wielding man who allegedly robbed a house of worship and threatened a man who challenged him.

Just before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, the suspect entered the Sikh Center Flushing at 38-17 Parsons Blvd. and took $50 from the altar before leaving the building, according to the NYPD.

A 57-year-old man confronted the man and a verbal altercation ensued leading to the man brandishing a black handgun, before fleeing northbound on Parsons Boulevard, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance of the suspect entering the center and later leaving and pulling out the weapon during the argument. Police described him as an adult with a light complexion with a medium build, weighing around 180 pounds and approximately 5’9” tall with short dark hair.

He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a gray hooded sweatshirt with a black stripe down the arms, white sneakers and a yellow bandana on his head.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.