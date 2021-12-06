Quantcast
Police looking for man who allegedly robbed a Chase Bank branch in Rego Park

Police from the 112th Precinct in Forest Hills are on the lookout for a suspect who pulled off a bank heist Thursday in Rego Park. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD is searching for a suspect who pulled off a bank heist in Rego Park Thursday morning.

At just after 11 a.m. on Dec. 2, the man entered a Chase Bank branch, located at 97-41 Queens Blvd., and grabbed a 21-year-old security guard, placed a “hard object” to his back and told him to walk to the teller window or he would shoot him, police said.

The suspect and the security guard walked to one of the teller windows and the perpetrator demanded money. The teller complied and handed over an undetermined amount of money. The suspect fled the location northbound on Queens Boulevard inside a white four-door sedan, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect who is described as a Black man, 35 to 40 years old, 5’5” in height, with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green winter cap and sunglasses, a black jacket and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

