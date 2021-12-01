Police looking for suspect who threatened an E train rider before making off with cellphone in Jackson Heights

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The NYPD has released video surveillance images of a suspect in a robbery in broad daylight at the Jackson Heights transit hub earlier this month.

At around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15, on the E train platform inside the Roosevelt Avenue-Broadway subway station, an 18-year-old man was approached by the unidentified man who asked to use his cellphone.

The victim produced his gold iPhone 10XMax valued at $399. The assailant ripped the phone from the victim’s hand and threatened to punch him if the victim tried to take it back, police said.

The suspect jumped on a Manhattan-bound E train and the victim was not injured.

The video shows a Black man with short dreadlocks and facial hair wearing a dark puffy winter jacket and a dark baseball cap, white earbuds and blue jeans.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.