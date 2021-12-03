Popular vegan fast food delivery HipCityVeg opens in Long Island City

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

HipCityVeg — known for its plant-based fast-food options — has added a new location in the Long Island City area, now open for delivery orders only.

The company opened its first location in New York in late October near Union Square in Manhattan. As part of the company’s mid-Atlantic expansion, they will also be adding eight more locations along the east coast by February of 2022.

“From Long Island City, to Astoria, to Ridgewood, to Forest Hills, we are so incredibly excited to deliver our juicy burgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and fresh salads to hungry people in Queens,” HipCityVeg CEO and Founder Nicole Marquis said. “Our customers love us because they say our food is like their fast food favorites, but better for them and the planet.”

HipCityVeg found success as a Latina woman-led, vegan fast food chain, first opening its doors in Philadelphia in 2012. In February, the company will have 15 stores across the mid-Atlantic region.

Some of HipCityVeg’s locations only provide delivery and pickup options, unlike other fast food chains. The company said they decided to utilize this strategy after the pandemic changed consumer behavior. According to Marquis, only delivery stores helps the company grow and serve customers more quickly.

“During the pandemic, we had to quickly develop ways to get our food to more people’s homes faster and fresher,” Marquis said. “Our expansion strategy reflects those learnings.”

HipCityVeg feels that eating more plant-based meals in an impactful way to slow down the effects of climate change.

“People are realizing they can get the juicy burgers and fried chicken sandwiches they crave, and enjoy them in a way that has a much lower impact on the planet, while aligning with their compassionate values,” Marquis said. “No matter where people enjoy plant-based foods, whether it’s at HipCityVeg, or wherever is most convenient for them, it’s so important for all of our futures to have more affordable, convenient and delicious ways to do so. Plant-based is the future, and now is the moment.”

Starting Wednesday, Dec. 1, HipCityVeg will be available on all major delivery apps. To learn more, visit www.hipcityveg.com.