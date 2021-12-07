Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

An annual holiday reading is returning to Queens Farm later this month.

On Sunday, Dec. 19, at 1 p.m., guests are invited to Floral Park for the second annual outdoor reading of “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry. The story time will be led by actor Kevin R. Free, known for his podcast “Welcome to Night Vale,” voice work and extensive audiobook narration.

This classic short story published in 1905 tells the tale of two struggling newlyweds who each sell a prized possession in order to buy Christmas gifts. O. Henry reportedly wrote “The Gift of the Magi” at Pete’s Tavern — one of the event sponsors in conjunction with the Queens Public Library — and has remained a Christmas classic for over a century.

“Our farm team loves this program,” said Jennifer Walden Weprin, executive director of the Queens County Farm Museum. “The holiday spirit of our visitors and the expert reading by Kevin R. Free brings out the warmth of the holiday season.”

The farm will transform one of its pastures into a living room set for this family-friendly event. Guests are advised to dress for cold weather and said that last year’s reading coincided with an eight-inch snowfall.

In addition to the reading, there will be local food vendors who will be serving hot chocolate and holiday treats as well as the Queens Farm Farm Store, which will be selling handcrafted holiday gifts, Christmas trees and poinsettias.

The reading is free but advance online registration is required at Eventbrite.

Queens County Farm Museum is located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. in Floral Park. Visit queensfarm.org/o-henrys-the-gift-of-magi for event details.