Far Rockaway woman arrested, charged with murder in fatal Sand Castle apartments stabbing: NYPD

A Far Rockaway woman was arrested and charged in the stabbing death of her neighbor Saturday night, Jan. 22, according to the NYPD.

Evelyn Cruz, 48, of Seagirt Avenue, allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times in her chest in the lobby of the Sand Castle apartment complex on Seagirt near Beach Sixth Street around 11:40 p.m.

Police from the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress and found 33-year-old Jessica Britt with stab wounds to the chest.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Cruz was taken into custody and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon, according to the NYPD. The investigation is ongoing.