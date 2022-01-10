Queens lawmaker appointed to Assembly Health Committee

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas was appointed to the Assembly Standing Committee on Health, making her one of only two Latinas on the Committee, she announced Friday, Jan. 7.

González-Rojas is a longtime health advocate who served 13 years at the National Latina Institute for Reproductive Justice before being elected assembly member. She’s also sponsoring several bills focusing on improving New Yorkers’ physical and mental health.

The assemblywoman, who represents Jackson Heights, East Elmhurst, Woodside and Corona, has declared herself a champion for intersectional healthcare issues and is fighting for single-payer healthcare in New York. González-Rojas co-sponsors bill A1585, which would expand the essential plan and provide healthcare coverage to undocumented New Yorkers.

She’s also pushed to advance abortion care in the Affordable Care Act with advocates around the country.

“I’m incredibly honored and excited to have been appointed to the Standing Committee on Health in the New York State Assembly,” González-Rojas said. “This appointment encapsulates so much of the work I am dedicated to and I look forward to working with advocates to advance health equity and justice. I express my sincere and full gratitude to Speaker Carl Heastie for this appointment. I’m ready to get to work.”

Ursula Rozum, co-director of Campaign for New York Health, said they applaud Heastie’s decision to appoint González-Rojas to the Committee.

“As a Latina and a long-time advocate for reproductive health, González-Rojas’ voice and lived experience are vital to advancing effective solutions in our state legislature to the ongoing public health crises of COVID and systemic racism,” Rozum said. “González-Rojas’ has the skills and compassion needed to build consensus and pass bold solutions to advance health equity and expand access to care in our state. We look forward to working with González-Rojas and the Health Committee this session to advance the New York Health Act and make New York State a leader in guaranteeing the right to healthcare to everyone in our state.”

Rozum also said that they look forward to working with González-Rojas on advancing bill A6058, which would establish the New York Health Act, helping to guarantee the right to healthcare to every resident in the state.