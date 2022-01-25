Queens senator tours employment hub in Elmhurst

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

State Senator Joe Addabbo recently visited the Commonpoint Queens Workforce Hub in Elmhurst to learn more about the services it provides.

Administrators of the Jack Shirley Silver Hub, located at 77-17 Queens Blvd. in Elmhurst, gave a tour of the 9,600-square-foot space to the state senator last week. The center has a variety of support and employment services to help community members get back on their feet.

“This Commonpoint Queens location may fall just outside of my district, but I am certain that some of my constituents visit the Workforce Hub, as well as other Commonpoint Queens locations, for assistance on a variety of issues,” Addabbo said.

The hub officially opened in October of 2020.

According to Jared Mintz, vice president of communications at Commonpoint Queens, the organization chose to build a new location in Elmhurst because the area is one of the most densely populated places in the borough and has been struggling with poverty for decades.

“Since its inception, the hub has helped more than 7,500 people with employment services such as job training and placement,” Mintz said.

Other services include job search assistance, legal and financial guidance, loan opportunities, food assistance through their digital food pantry, mental health counseling, GED classes, paid internships and college access for young adults, ESOL classes and benefits enrollment. All services through the Hub are offered for free in New York City and surrounding areas.

“There’s never been a more pressing need in our lifetimes for this kind of support than during the pandemic, as we’ve seen thousands of vulnerable New Yorkers visit the Hub,” Mintz said. “We recognize the importance of being able to offer career help, mental health support, benefit enrollment, education opportunities and food access all under one roof.”

Mintz also mentioned that community members can be trained for competitive fields like tech, medical assistance and culinary arts.

Danielle Ellman, the CEO of Commonpoint Queens, said the pandemic has been devastating for the community, exacerbating the need for the services the Hub provides.

“As community leaders, it is all of our responsibilities to ensure that our neighbors have access to support systems and meaningful job opportunities that pay a living wage,” Ellman said. “One of the big keys in building back a more resilient New York City is working together, and we are grateful for Senator Addabbo’s partnership over the years to strengthen our workforce initiatives.”

To find out more information about all the services Commonpoint Queens offers, visit commonpointqueens.org.