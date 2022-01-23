Victoria’s Secrets: What a week it was

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Sunny Palm Beach had a tornado watch on Sunday, but the sweeping and swaying palm trees didn’t take away from my love affair with my new winter home.

With the launch of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach, we wanted to expand our iconic East End paper’s reach to Florida, where many of our loyal readers spend the winter months. Just like with our other media, Dan’s Papers Palm Beach motto is, “We’re all about you!”

I take pride in the fact that my media brings high-quality local news to our readers, and it’s always a treat when others recognize how powerful our coverage can be.

The Bayside Times, one of our Queens papers, was recently featured on “The Drew Barrymore Show,” a nationally televised program.

In December, our Queens team reported on how LIJ Forest Hills nurse Victoria Osei was given a “home makeover” on behalf of the show. The story was featured on the front cover of the Bayside Times and word spread to the show’s producers.

Host Drew Barrymore featured off the story on air, and said it was an “honor” to be on the front cover of the Bayside Times! You can check out the TV clip on QNS.com!

Kudos to our reporter Carlotta Mohamed and what fun to see our media continuing to provide the kind of local news coverage that can’t be found anywhere else!

Our newest venture Dan’s Papers Palm Beach will stay true to our mission and showcase the people and flavor of the neighborhoods in Palm Beach County.

I was delighted to have lunch with my 22-year employee and dear friend Sheila Levy at BiCE Ristorante Palm Beach on Worth Avenue.

The restaurant, celebrating 100 years in business, was founded and inspired by Beatrice Ruggeri. The third generation of the family operates around the world with a great mission statement: “Restaurants with Passion.”

Having lunch there, I found they live up to their reputation of fine Italian food and attentive service.

Earlier in the week I had lunch outdoors under the signature orange umbrella at Sant Ambroeus, which is located in the charming Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach (there are also locations in Southampton and Manhattan).

I’m dieting and trying to avoid eating bread, but their rolls were too delicious to pass up — soft on the inside with a crusty exterior topped with pumpkin seeds!

Christine Pressman, who is helping me with the launch of Dan’s Papers Palm Beach, and her friend David McClymont, CEO of the Palm Beach Symphony joined me at the restaurant.

David is bringing the symphony national recognition and giving the local community classical music, something he achieved virtually despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

I was stunned to find out that since the beginning of his tenure in 2014, he achieved a 100% increase in revenue!

What a delight to meet a man who has forged powerful sponsors and members.

Later in the week, I had the pleasure of joining Adele Fuchsberg and her husband Dr. Derek Enlander at the opening of the La Coquille Club in the elegant Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa in Manalapan.

Another day, I visited the St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton to meet Donna Schneier’s friends Lynne and Howard Halpern, who give generously to JARC, a nonprofit group that describes themselves as helping extraordinary people lead ordinary lives, which is very similar to the mission of Life’s WORC, the group I founded.

Aside from their group homes, JARC also runs a special program that offers adults with disabilities a place to have productive days and partake in community events.

The Halperins have also embraced and supported the powerful Birthright Israel Foundation, enabling people with special needs to make the journey to Israel to cultivate a love for that land and people.

What an extraordinary couple!

Then to finish my week I happily made my way to a nearby beautiful beach filled with colorful surfboards. As I walked on the soft sand, I felt the ocean’s ripple as the warm water embraced my feet. I looked out at the endless waves and couldn’t help but think how blessed I am!