Bayside Times gets shoutout on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

It’s not every day that a print publication makes a television appearance.

On the Jan. 14 episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show,” the Bayside Times got a shoutout for its cover story in a December issue about a Forest Hills nurse who got a home makeover courtesy of its famous host.

“We’re on the cover of the Bayside Times today and as you can see, we love magazines, newspapers, periodicals. Here I am in the New York State Bayside Times on the cover. You have no idea what an honor this is for me, thank you,” Barrymore said at the end of the Drew’s News segment of the show.

Back in November 2021, Victoria Osei, a nurse at LIJ Forest Hills, was surprised with a renovation of her Uniondale home, which included a new kitchen and upgrades to the living room and dining room. The reveal was broadcast on an episode of Barrymore’s morning talk show.

Osei’s director at the hospital reached out to the show’s producers who were looking for nurses who give back to the community.

In addition to her role as an assistant nurse manager working with the sick and elderly, Osei lead nurses when her unit was converted into a COVID floor in the spring of 2020.

Outside of work, the registered nurse participates in food and clothing drives at the First Presbyterian Church of New Town and the New Life Community Center in Elmhurst.

Following retirement, Osei said she dreams of opening a clinic in her native Ghana, where she emigrated from to the United States in 1978.

