Broadway Library in Astoria closing until fall 2023

Starting Saturday, March 5, the Broadway Library, located at 40-20 Broadway in Astoria will be closed for renovation.

The project includes a new computer center, new reception room, new public restrooms, updated meeting rooms and new decor on the main level. The library is expected to reopen in the fall of 2023.

“With these upgrades, the Broadway branch will be more welcoming, inspiring and technologically efficient,” said Ewa Kern-Jedrychowska, the deputy communications director at Queens Public Library.

During the closure, customers can visit nearby Queens Public Library locations such as the libraries in Long Island City, Woodside or Steinway.

These renovations cost $4 million for construction and design. The funds were provided by the offices of Mayor Eric Adams, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and Council Member Julie Won. These three offices have averaged $26 million in city capital funding over the last five years.

Through conversations with the Board of Trustees, elected officials, library staff and the community, the Queens Public Library capital planning team identifies needs based on the usage of a library. The Broadway library is among the most used facilities in the borough.

“The Broadway branch is among the busiest in the borough. Prior to the pandemic, it served approximately 250,000 people, lending more than 180,000 items each year,” Kern-Jedrychowska said.

According to the Queens Public Library website, there are currently 100 active library capital projects ongoing in Queens and more in development. These new developments range from technology upgrades to interior renovations and even brand new facilities.